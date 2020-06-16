The Isolator Manga's Naoki Koshimizu Adapts Unnamed Memory Novels

Series based on Kuji Furumiya's fantasy series launches in September

The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko light novel label announced on Monday that Naoki Koshimizu will launch a manga adaptation of Kuji Furumiya's Unnamed Memory light novel series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in September.

The novels' story centers on the relationship between the noble prince Oscar and the powerful and immortal witch Tinasha. Oscar has been cursed since childhood to never have a child of his own, and he seeks out the calamitous witch Tinasha to find a way to break the curse, braving the trials of her tower. When they meet, Tinasha reveals that she has a strange connection to Oscar, and a curious courtship begins between them that threatens to shake the power structures of their world.

Furumiya began serializing the novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in September 2012. Kadokawa published the first volume in print in January 2019, and will publish the fifth and latest volume on Wednesday . The novels ranked #1 in the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Koshimizu drew the manga adaptation of Reki Kawahara 's The Isolator - Realization of Absolute Solitude novels. The series ran in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh from 2015 to 2018 with four volumes. Yen Press released all four volumes in English, and is also releasing the light novels.

Koshimizu also drew the Boogiepop Returns: VS Imaginator ( Boogiepop wa Warawanai VS Imaginator ) manga, which ran in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh from June 2018 until June 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's second and final volume last September.