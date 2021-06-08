GTO: Paradise Lost to be 'Last' GTO Manga

Manga creator Tohru Fujisawa stated on the Manganuma program broadcast on Saturday that his current GTO manga series, GTO: Paradise Lost , is intended to be the "last" manga in the series. He added that once he has finished the manga, he will return to some of his unfinished manga , although he added it may be hard to return to them after such a long time. Fujisawa also stated he is considering continuing them in different forms, or with a different protagonist.

Fujisawa launched GTO: Paradise Lost , a spinoff of his GTO ( Great Teacher Onizuka ) manga, in Weekly Young Magazine in April 2014. Kodansha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on February 5.

Crunchyroll previously offered the manga online, including the latest chapters as they came out in Japan, but the company ceased offering catalog chapters of the title in 2018. Kodansha Comics also publishes the manga digitally in English.

Tokyopop and Vertical have published other various GTO manga titles, including GTO: The Early Years , in North America. The original manga inspired a television anime, as well as several live-action adaptations. GTO: The Early Years inspired a new live-action series adaptation in February 2020.

Source: Manganuma program