GTO: Paradise Lost Returns in Magazine Pocket Under New Title

Manga went on hiatus in February 2023

© Tohru Fujisawa, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

This year's 18th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine revealed on Monday that Tohru Fujisawa 's GTO: Paradise Lost manga will continue serialization in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website under the new name GTO: Paradise Lost Kai (GTO: Paradise Lost Renewed) from Monday onward.

The manga most recently went on hiatus in February 2023 and was slated to return in summer 2023, but did not resume serialization.

Fujisawa then stated on Twitter in September 2023 that the manga was on hiatus "after being booted from the magazine midway through its serialization." He considered at the time if another publisher could take over the copyright.

Fujisawa launched GTO: Paradise Lost , a spinoff of his GTO ( Great Teacher Onizuka ) manga, in Weekly Young Magazine in April 2014. Kodansha published the manga's 20th compiled book volume in November 2022.

Crunchyroll previously offered the manga online, including the latest chapters as they came out in Japan, but the company ceased offering catalog chapters of the title in 2018 and ended its Crunchyroll Manga service last December. Kodansha USA Publishing currently releases the manga digitally in English, and released the 20th volume in March 2023.

Tokyopop and Vertical have published other various GTO manga titles, including GTO: The Early Years , in North America. The original manga inspired a television anime, as well as several live-action adaptations. GTO: The Early Years inspired a new live-action series adaptation in February 2020.

Fujisawa stated in 2021 that GTO: Paradise Lost is intended to be the "last" manga in the GTO series.