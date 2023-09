GTO Creator Tohru Fujisawa Expresses Frustration at Kodansha

The announcement of a new live-action special causedauthorto speak out about his frustration regarding how his series is being handled by its publisher,

"I'm glad that GTO is getting a revival, but GTO 's final arc, "Paradise Lost," published in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine , is currently on hiatus after being booted from the magazine midway through its serialization. Even though that's the case, the live-action TV show is being put before the manga... What is this company doing...? ...I wonder if some other publisher could just take over the copyright..."

A few weeks back, it was announced that the classic 1998 live-action) series will get a new TV special . The special, titled "Revival," is set to air in spring 2024, withreturning to the role of Onizuka after 26 years. But while the announcement of the new special has made headlines thanks to's staying power and cultural impact, it also causedauthorto speak out about his frustration in regards to how the current, is being handled by its publisher,Last Wednesday, Fujisawa posted the following on X (formerly Twitter):

The last new chapter of GTO: Paradise Lost was published on February 13 in Weekly Young Magazine 2023 Issue No. 11. There, it was announced that the manga would be on hiatus with an expected return date of early summer 2023.