Funimation announced on Friday that it will stream an English dub for the television anime of Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi 's Moriarty the Patriot ( Yūkoku no Moriarty ) manga. The company will stream all 11 episodes of the first season in English on Sunday.hAwkkx877k

The dub cast includes:

Christopher R. Sabat is producing the English dub at OkraTron 5000 . Nazeeh Tarsha is the associate producer and talent coordinator Rawly Pickens is the ADR Director , engineer, and mix engineer. Brandon Peters and Austin Sisk are in charge of ADR prep. Clayton Browning and Aaron Dismuke are writing the script.

The anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime's second half premiered in Japan on Tokyo MX on April 4. The second half began with the 12th episode. Funimation began streaming the 12th episode on March 28, a week ahead of its debut in Japan. Tasuku Hatanaka performs the opening theme song "Twisted Hearts," and STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION performs the new ending theme song "Omega."

The story's protagonist is James Moriarty, the famous antagonist from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's Sherlock Holmes series. In the manga, he is an orphan who assumes the name William James Moriarty when he and his younger brother are adopted into the Moriarty family. As a young man, he seeks to remove the ills caused by England's strict class system.

Kazuya Nomura ( Joker Game , Run with the Wind , Black Fox ) is directing the anime at Production I.G . Go Zappa and Taku Kishimoto are in charge of the series scripts. Tooru Ookubo ( Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings , Tokimeki Restaurant: Miracle6 ) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director.

Takeuchi and Miyoshi debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in August 2016. Takeuchi draws the storyboards and Miyoshi provides the art. The manga's "Saigo no Jiken" (The Final Problem) arc reached its climax in the 14th volume, which shipped in Japan on April 2. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

Source: Funimation ( Nicholas Friedman )

[(107) 23-218-4 # 1 0]