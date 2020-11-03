Moriarty the Patriot Manga's 'The Final Problem' Arc Reaches Climax in 14th Volume

14th volume ships in April 2021

The 13th compiled book volume of Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi 's Moriarty the Patriot ( Yūkoku no Moriarty ) manga announced on Wednesday that the manga's "Saigo no Jiken" (The Final Problem) arc will reach its climax in the 14th volume, which will ship in Japan in April 2021. The arc is named after the Japanese translation for the title of the Sherlock Holmes story that introduced Moriarty in 1893.

Takeuchi and Miyoshi debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in August 2016. Takeuchi draws the storyboards and Miyoshi provides the art. Viz Media licensed the manga.

The story's protagonist is James Moriarty, the famous antagonist from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's Sherlock Holmes series. In the manga, he is an orphan who assumes the name William James Moriarty when he and his younger brother are adopted into the Moriarty family. As a young man, he seeks to remove the ills caused by England's strict class system.

The manga is inspiring an anime that premiered on October 11. Funimation streamed a "special first-look version" of the first episode of the anime for Funimation subscribers on October 3. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The anime will have a second half that will premiere in April 2021. The anime will have a total of 24 episodes.

A novel for the franchise shipped in November 2018.