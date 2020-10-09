Moriarty the Patriot Anime's 2nd 12-Episode Half Premieres Next April

8 English-subtitled BD/DVD volumes in Japan have 24 episodes total

The official website for the television anime of Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi 's Moriarty the Patriot ( Yūkoku no Moriarty ) manga revealed on Friday that the anime will have a second half that will premiere in April 2021. The anime will have a total of 24 episodes.

The eight three-episode Blu-ray Disc/DVD volumes with optional English subtitles will ship in Japan from January 27 to October 27 (with a three-month break between the fourth and fifth volumes). Above is the illustration for the first voliume's sleeve case by character designer Tooru Ookubo .

The anime will officially premiere this Sunday , though Funimation already streamed a "special first-look version" of the first episode of the anime for Funimation subscribers last Saturday, October 3. Funimation will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The story's protagonist is James Moriarty, the famous antagonist from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's Sherlock Holmes series. In the manga, he is an orphan who assumes the name William James Moriarty when he and his younger brother are adopted into the Moriarty family. As a young man, he seeks to remove the ills caused by England's strict class system.

Kazuya Nomura ( Joker Game , Run with the Wind , Black Fox ) is directing the anime at Production I.G . Go Zappa and Taku Kishimoto are in charge of the series scripts. Tooru Ookubo ( Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings , Tokimeki Restaurant: Miracle6 ) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director.

Tasuku Hatanaka will perform the anime's opening theme song "DYING WISH," while STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION will perform the ending theme song "ALPHA."

Takeuchi and Miyoshi debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in August 2016. Takeuchi draws the storyboards and Miyoshi provides the art. Shueisha published the manga's 12th compiled volume on July 3, and it will publish the 13th volume on November 4. Viz Media licensed the manga.

A novel for the franchise shipped in November 2018.