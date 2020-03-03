Moriarty the Patriot Anime Unveils Visual, Main Staff

The April issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine revealed a teaser visual and the main staff for the television anime adaptation of Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi 's Yūkoku no Moriarty ( Moriarty the Patriot ) manga on Wednesday. An official website for the anime also opened on Wednesday and confirmed the announcements.

Kazuya Nomura ( Joker Game , Run with the Wind , Black Fox ) is directing the anime at Production I.G Tooru Ookubo ( Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings , Tokimeki Restaurant: Miracle6 ) is designing the characters.

The story's protagonist is James Moriarty, the famous antagonist from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's Sherlock Holmes series. In the manga, he is an orphan who assumes the name William James Moriarty when he and his younger brother are adopted into the Moriarty family. As a young man, he seeks to remove the ills caused by England's strict class system.

Takeuchi and Miyoshi debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in August 2016. Takeuchi draws the storyboards and Miyoshi provides the art. Shueisha published the manga's 11th compiled volume on Wednesday .

The manga inspired a stage musical that ran in Japan in May. The Jump Festa '20 event announced on December 21 that the manga is inspiring a second stage musical adaptation that will run in Tokyo and Kyoto in July and August 2020.

A novel for the franchise shipped in November 2018.