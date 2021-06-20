Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Game Launches in Japan on October 14

This year's 30th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Aniplex 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles ( Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan ) video game will ship in Japan on October 14.

The game will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam . Sega will release the game in English in Asia this year for the same devices.

Sega Asia describes the game:

Become the Demon Slayer, Tanjiro Kamado, to fight off the demons threatening humanity in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human, as well as to avenge the death of his family by hunting down the demon who killed them.

The game will feature a story mode that will allow fans to relive the story of the first television anime. A battle mode will let players play as different characters. Confirmed playable characters include: Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, Giyu Tomioka, Sakonji Urokodaki, Sabito, Makomo, Shinobu Kochō, Kyōjurō Rengoku, Tanjiro Kamado (using Hinokami Kagura), and Murata. Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Giyu Tomioka as they appear in the "Kimetsu Gakuen" shorts will join the game as playable characters.