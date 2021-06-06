Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Game Adds 'Kimetsu Gakuen's' Tanjiro, Nezuko, Giyu Tomioka

The official Twitter account for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles ( Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan ) video game revealed on Monday that Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Giyu Tomioka as they appear in the "Kimetsu Gakuen" shorts will join the game as playable characters.

The game will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Steam this year. Sega will release the game in English in Asia this year for the same devices.

The game will feature a story mode that will allow fans to relive the story of the first television anime. A battle mode will let players play as different characters. Other confirmed playable characters include: Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, Giyu Tomioka, Sakonji Urokodaki, Sabito, Makomo, Shinobu Kochō, Kyōjurō Rengoku, Tanjiro Kamado (using Hinokami Kagura), and Murata.

Aniplex is delaying the release of the separate Kimetsu no Yaiba : Keppū Kengeki Royale (Demon Slayer: Blood-Stench Blade Royale) smartphone game indefinitely in order to improve the quality of the game. The game was previously slated to debut in 2020. The free-to-play smartphone "asymmetrical survival action game" will pit teams of demon slayers and demons against each other, with players doing battle in settings from the story using various skills and characters.