Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Smartphone Game Delayed Indefinitely

Game was previously slated for debut this year

The official website for the Kimetsu no Yaiba: Keppū Kengeki Royale ( Demon Slayer : Blood-Stench Blade Royale) smartphone game revealed on Tuesday that Aniplex has delayed the game's release indefinitely in order to improve the quality of the game. The game was previously slated to debut this year.

The free-to-play smartphone "asymmetrical survival action game" will pit teams of demon slayers and demons against each other, with players doing battle in settings from the story using various skills and characters.

The manga is also inspiring a separate PlayStation 4 action game titled Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppūtan . Aniplex will publish the game in 2021.

Koyoharu Gotouge launched Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016, and ended it on May 18. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print. Shueisha shipped the 23rd and final volume on December 4.

The television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in April 2019, and it ran for 26 episodes. Aniplex of America licensed the series and is streaming the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime on October 12. Funimation began streaming the English dub on December 8.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film opened on October 16. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America in early 2021.

The manga is also inspiring a new stage play that will debut in summer 2021. The first stage play adaptation debuted in Tokyo this past January.