Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Gets New Stage Play in Summer 2021

Play will feature returning staff, cast

A stage presentation at the Jump Festa '21 event on Saturday revealed that Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga is inspiring a new stage play that will debut in summer 2021.

Kenichi Suemitsu is returning to write and direct the play, and Shunsuke Wada is returning to compose the music. Returning cast members include Ryōta Kobayashi as Tanjiro Kamadō, Akari Takaishi as Nezuko Kamadō, Keisuke Ueda as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yūgo Satō as Inosuke Hashibira, Reo Honda as Giyū Tomioka, and Yoshihide Sasaki as Muzan Kibutsuji.

The first stage play adaptation ran in Tokyo at the Tennōzu Ginga Gekijō from January 18-26, and in Hyogo prefecture at the AiiA 2.5 Theater Kobe from January 31-February 2.

The manga debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016, and ended on May 18. The book franchise also includes several novels.

The television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in April 2019, and it ran for 26 episodes. Aniplex of America licensed the series and is streaming the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime on October 12. Funimation began streaming the English dub on December 8.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film opened on October 16. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America in early 2021.

