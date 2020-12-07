Funimation Streams Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba TV Anime's Dub on December 8

Funimation announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the English dub for the television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga on Tuesday at 6 p.m. EST. The series will be available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Ireland..

Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime with the English dub in October 2019.

Aniplex of America describes the television anime's story:

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.

The anime premiered in April 2019, and it ran for 26 episodes. Aniplex of America licensed the series and is streaming the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow .

Haruo Sotozaki ( Tales of Zestiria the X , Tales of Symphonia the Animation ) directed the television anime at ufotable ( Fate/Zero , Kara no Kyoukai , Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu ). ufotable was also credited for the scripts. Akira Matsushima ( Maria Watches Over Us , Tales of Zestiria the X ) was the character designer, with Miyuki Satō , Yōko Kajiyama , and Mika Kikuchi serving as sub-character designers. Yuki Kajiura ( Sword Art Online , Fate/Zero , Madoka Magica ) and Gō Shiina ( Tales of Zestiria the X , Juni Taisen: Zodiac War , God Eater ) composed the music. Hikaru Kondo produced the series.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime has sold more than 21,525,216 tickets to earn 28,848,875,300 yen (about US$277 million) as of Sunday, its 52nd day in the Japanese box office. The film already earned more than James Cameron 's Titanic (26.2 billion yen) last week to become the second highest-earning film of all time in Japan.

The anime began screening in 38 IMAX theaters in Japan on October 16. The main cast and staff from the anime series returned for the film. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America in early 2021.

The original manga also inspired a stage play in Japan. The play ran in Tokyo at the Tennōzu Ginga Gekijō from January 18-26, and in Hyogo prefecture at the AiiA 2.5 Theater Kobe from January 31-February 2.

The manga debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016 and ended on May 18. Viz Media is publishing the main manga digitally and in print in English.

Sources: Press release, Funimation