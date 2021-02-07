Demon Slayer Console Game Gets Release on PS5, Xbox One, Steam in Addition to PS4

"Demon killing competitive action" game slated for release this year

This year's 10th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan video game will get a release for PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Steam in addition to the previously announced PlayStation 4. The "demon killing competitive action" game is still slated to debut this year.

The game will feature a story mode that will allow fans to relive the story of the first television anime. A battle mode will let players play as different characters.

Aniplex is delaying the release of the separate Kimetsu no Yaiba : Keppū Kengeki Royale (Demon Slayer: Blood-Stench Blade Royale) smartphone game indefinitely in order to improve the quality of the game. The game was previously slated to debut in 2020. The free-to-play smartphone "asymmetrical survival action game" will pit teams of demon slayers and demons against each other, with players doing battle in settings from the story using various skills and characters.

Koyoharu Gotouge launched Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016, and ended it on May 18. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print.

The television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in April 2019, and it ran for 26 episodes. The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film opened on October 16. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America early this year.