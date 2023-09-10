Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Gets Board Game-Style Switch Game in 2024

Game features 9 playable characters, mini-games

Aniplex announced on Monday that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise is inspiring a board game-style video game for the Nintendo Switch that will debut in 2024. The game's title is Kimetsu no Yaiba Mezase! Saikyō Taishi! (Aim for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba! The Strongest Soldier!).

The game can be played with up to four players online or offline. The game will have nine playable characters including Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke. Nezuko will be a support character. The game will have a day and night mechanic, as well as mini games.

The game is the second console game in the franchise. Sega 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles ( Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan ) game shipped in Japan and released in English in Asia in October 2021. The game then launched a day later in North America and Europe for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The game's Switch version launched in Japan and in English in June 2022.