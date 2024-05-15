A Girl and Her Guard Dog Manga Gets Live-Action Film

Image via Amazon Japan © Hatsuharu, Kodansha

Ojō to Banken-kun

's) manga is getting a live-action film in spring 2025.

The film stars Riko Fukumoto as Isaku and SixTONES idol group member Jesse as Keiya.

Keiichi Kobayashi is directing the film. Yо̄suke Masaike is writing the screenplay. Yurika Koike is producing. TOHO is distributing the film.

The series entered a hiatus in December. The series continued its hiatus on April 12 in preparation for the manga's "second year arc" as well as due to the author's poor health. The magazine will announce the manga's return date at a later time once the author has recovered.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the A Girl & Her Guard Dog manga in English digitally, and it describes the series:

Isaku never asked to be the daughter of a yakuza boss, but when her parents died in a car accident when she was 5, her gangster grandfather took her in and raised her as part of the clan. After years of being avoided by her schoolmates because of her family ties, Isaku is finally ready to make her high-school debut, live a normal life, and maybe even find love...until loyal family servant and Isaku's dedicated guardian, 26-year-old Keiya, enters high school right alongside her and vows to protect her from all of the above! Now she's got a chain-smoking, pistol-wielding knight-in-shining(?)-armor to deal with, and navigating high school besides? What's a young lady to do?!

Hatsuharu launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in December 2018. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in Japan last September. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered last September and had 13 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's ninth volume digitally on February 20. The company also publishes Hatsuharu 's Can I Kiss You Every Day? manga in English.

Source: Comic Natalie