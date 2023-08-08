A Girl & Her Guard Dog Anime Reveals 2nd Key Visual, More Cast, September 28 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Hatsuharu 's A Girl & Her Guard Dog ( Ojō to Banken-kun ) manga revealed on Tuesday the anime's second key visual, additional cast, and September 28 premiere.

© はつはる・講談社／「お嬢と番犬くん」製作委員会

The anime's additional cast includes:

Junya Enoki as Mikio Tanuki, the grandson of the Tanuki group leader

© はつはる・講談社／「お嬢と番犬くん」製作委員会

Mai Nakahara as Kaori Sekiya, the "mama" of a members-only club the Senagaki group is familiar with

© はつはる・講談社／「お嬢と番犬くん」製作委員会

The anime stars Akari Kitō as the protagonist Isaku Senagaki, and Yuichiro Umehara as Keiya Utō.

©はつはる・講談社／「お嬢と番犬くん」製作委員会

The anime will premiere on September 28 on the, andchannels. The anime's staff first announced that it will premiere in October. The anime's first two episodes will have an advance screening in Japan on September 3 at thein Tokyo.

Nobuhiro Takamoto ( Beelzebub , VazzRock the Animation ) is directing the anime at project No.9 . Aya Satsuki ( My Master Has No Tail , Too Cute Crisis ) is in charge of series composition. Yukiko Ban ( .hack//SIGN , Shining Tears X Wind , Yowamushi Pedal ) is designing the characters. Kitō will perform the anime's ending theme song "Magie×Magie."

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the series:

Isaku never asked to be the daughter of a yakuza boss, but when her parents died in a car accident when she was 5, her gangster grandfather took her in and raised her as part of the clan. After years of being avoided by her schoolmates because of her family ties, Isaku is finally ready to make her high-school debut, live a normal life, and maybe even find love...until loyal family servant and Isaku's dedicated guardian, 26-year-old Keiya, enters high school right alongside her and vows to protect her from all of the above! Now she's got a chain-smoking, pistol-wielding knight-in-shining(?)-armor to deal with, and navigating high school besides? What's a young lady to do?!

Hatsuharu launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in December 2018. Kodansha published the manga's eighth volume in Japan in October 2022. The manga has been on hiatus since March.

Kodansha USA released the manga's eighth volume digitally in English on March 21. The company also publishes Hatsuharu 's Can I Kiss You Every Day? manga in English.