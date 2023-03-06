LDK Pink, 'A Girl & Her Guard Dog' Manga Both Go on Hiatus Due to Authors' Health

© Ayu Watanabe, Kodansha

LDK Pink

Ojō to Banken-kun

The official website for'smagazine revealed on Monday that's's), and'smanga are all going on hiatus due to all three authors' health getting worse. The announcement did not mention any connection to all three authors getting sick all at the same time.

LDK Pink will return in the magazine's June issue in May, while the other two manga will return at an as-yet unspecified date.

Watanabe launched the LDK manga in Bessatsu Friend in 2009, and ended it in August 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 24th and final volume in October 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in North America. Watanabe launched the LDK Pink sequel manga in Bessatsu Friend in February 2022, and the manga is serialized irregularly.

LDK inspired a live-action film starring Ayame Gōriki and Kento Yamazaki in April 2014. LDK Hitotsu Yane no Shita, "Suki" ga Futatsu (Two Loves Under One Roof), a new live-action film adaptation of the manga with a different cast, opened in Japan in March 2019.

A Girl & Her Guard Dog

is releasing themanga in English digitally, and it describes the series:

Hatsuharu launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in December 2018. Kodansha published the manga's eighth volume in Japan in October 2022. The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation this year.

Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's seventh volume digitally in English in June 2022, and will release the eighth volume on March 21. The company also publishes Hatsuharu 's Can I Kiss You Every Day? manga in English.