Ayu Watanabe Launches LDK Sequel Manga LDK Pink in February

Kodansha announced on Monday that Ayu Watanabe will launch a sequel to her LDK manga titled LDK Pink that will debut in the March issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine on February 12. The sequel series will follow Aoi and Shusei at 23 years old, and the manga will have an irregular serialization.

Watanabe launched the LDK manga in Bessatsu Friend in 2009, and ended it in August 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 24th and final volume in October 2017. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in North America, and it describes the story:

Aoi Nishimori is a high school girl who lives alone in her own apartment, but to her surprise, she discovers that the prince of her school, Shusei Kugayama, has moved in next door! To add to this, a series of crazy happenings result in the two living together under a single roof! Shusei is known to be a heartless guy, and Aoi particularly hates him after he coldly rejected her best friend, so a life of cohabitation seems like a recipe for disaster. And yet, Aoi somehow can't stop her heart from pounding when she's with Shusei ...

LDK inspired a live-action film starring Ayame Gōriki and Kento Yamazaki in April 2014. LDK Hitotsu Yane no Shita, "Suki" ga Futatsu (Two Loves Under One Roof), a new live-action film adaptation of the manga with a different cast, opened in Japan in March 2019.



Source: Comic Natalie