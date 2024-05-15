Cells at Work: Baby!'s Yasuhiro Fukuda Launches New 'Black Color' Manga on May 23

Fukuda draws, Osamu Hara credited for original work about office worker beating heroes through "organizational reform"

The 24th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine announced on Thursday that Osamu Hara and Yasuhiro Fukuda will launch a new manga titled Black Color in the magazine's next issue on May 23. Hara is credited for the original work and Fukuda will draw the manga.

Image via Morning © Osamu Hara, Yasuhiro Fukuda, Kodansha

The manga centers on Sugawara, an employee of a consultant firm, who is not exactly excited about the lectures he give to companies, and finds himself unresponsive in his work. After one night of heavy drinking, he gets kidnapped by an evil organization called the "Black Shock Gang," and he is given the mission to defeat heroes through an "organizational reform."

Fukuda launched the Cells at Work! Baby ( Hataraku Saibō Baby ) spinoff manga of Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! manga in Morning in October 2019. The manga ended in October 2021, and Kodansha published its fourth and final compiled book volume that same month. Kodansha USA Publishing published the series in English.

