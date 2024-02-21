You know how anime and manga give real-life fast food chains a different name, both as a parody and to avoid brand copyright issues? WcDonald's (obviously referring to McDonald's ) is the favorite fast food chain of the anime and manga world. (Pop quiz: List all the anime and manga series you can remember with a WcDonald's in the forum section!) Now, in a very rare occasion, reality and fiction will merge, as McDonald's transforms WcDonald's into reality!

Image courtesy of McDonald's

Starting on February 26, McDonald's is bringing WcDonald's into more than 30 markets around the world. McDonald's has collaborated with Japanese illustrator Acky Bright and animation house Studio Pierrot to create a WcDonald's universe.

So, what can we expect from McDonald's WcDonald's?

First off, there's the WcDonald's Savory Chili sauce — a unique combination of ginger, garlic, and soy sauce with a slight heat from chili flakes — that you can order for a limited time, and pair with an order of 10-piece "WcNuggets" (Chicken McNuggets in real life).

Image courtesy of McDonald's

Acky Bright designed WcDonald's manga-inspired limited edition packaging featuring WcDonald's Crew characters.

Image courtesy of McDonald's

WcDonald's also has its own website, where it will drop its first official four episodic anime shorts produced by Studio Pierrot , starting on February 26. Each anime short comes with manga chapters also drawn by Acky Bright. The anime shorts and manga are also accessible by scanning a code found on the WcDonald's bag.

The WcDonald's anime shorts will debut every Monday, and will honor four of anime's biggest genres: action, romance, mecha , and fantasy. WcDonald's describes the stories:

February 26

"The Race to WcDonald's"

A rivalry strong enough to withstand the test of time as our two heroes embark on an epic race to WcDonald's.

"Love from Across the Booth"

Our two protagonists discover the WcDonald's Sauce and WcNuggets aren't the only perfect pairing.

"WcNuggets Space Frontier 3000"

A team of WcDonald's pilots must protect the last WcNugget against an ominous force.

"The Wisdom of the Sauce"

Three women are transported to a distant land to unravel the mystery surrounding the elusive sauce before it's gone forever.

Also, get ready for an isekai experience, as McDonald's brings you into the world of WcDonald's with a multi-sensory dining experience in Los Angeles, California on March 9-10. Guests will be transported into the WcDonald's universe through 360 projection mapping and immersive tabletop projections inspired by the four WcDonald's anime episodic shorts – all while enjoying a set menu of WcDonald's items. And you can also get your own custom WcDonald's merch at the event. Reservations open on February 28.

Grabbing a bite at WcDonald's is indeed going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. But we cannot have it forever, so get on the move and have your WcDonald's dining experience while it lasts!

Source: Email correspondence