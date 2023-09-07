Jujutsu Kaisen Series Gets 2nd Stage Play in December

Play adapts Kyoto Goodwill Event, The Origin of Obedience Arcs

The official website for the stage play of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga announced on Monday that the series is getting a second stage play in Hyogo and Tokyo from December 2023 to January 2024. The play will adapt the "Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc" and "The Origin of Obedience Arc." The staff unveiled a visual and the cast:

©︎芥見下々／集英社・舞台「呪術廻戦」製作委員会

Nonoka Yamaguchi is replacing Erika Toyohara as Nobara Kugisaki. The rest of the cast is returning from the first play.

The stage play stars:

Ryūji Satō as Yūji Itadori

as Yūji Itadori Kazuaki Yasue as Megumi Fushiguro

Nonoka Yamaguchi as Nobara Kugisaki

Sara Takatsuki as Maki Zenin

as Maki Zenin Fūma Sadamoto as Toge Inumaki

Takeshi Terayama as Panda

as Panda Yoshihiro Minami as Hanami

as Hanami Ryōsuke Miura as Satoru Gojo

Kensaku Kobayashi is returning to direct the play off a script by Kōhei Kiyasu.

©︎芥見下々／集英社・舞台「呪術廻戦」製作委員会

The first production ran in The Galaxy Theatre at Tokyo's Tennōzu in July 2022 and then moved to Mielparque Hall Osaka that August.

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd compiled book volume on July 4. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022.

The second season premiered on July 6 on MBS and TBS and 28 affiliated channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the second season as it airs in Japan in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company is also streaming an English dub .

The second season will air for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. The anime will adapt both the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" ("Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu") arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc of Gege Akutami 's original manga. The "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc aired from July 6 through August 3, and then the show aired two compilation episodes on August 10 and 17. The "Shibuya Incident" arc started on August 31. The arc will consist of 18 episodes.