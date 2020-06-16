Hasbro Pulse Releases Transformers T-Shirts With Original Designs by Japan-Based Artists

Acky Bright, Hidekichi Shigemoto, Crimson_15 contribute designs in collaboration with Tokyo Direct

Hasbro Pulse is selling exclusive Transformers T-shirts in the U.S. and Canada using designs drawn by Japan-based artists Acky Bright, Hidekichi Shigemoto, and Crimson_15.

The Optimus Prime T-shirt is drawn by Acky Bright, who commented: "I had to keep in mind that this wasn't another piece of fan art I was drawing, but an official piece. Because of that, I couldn't just put whatever style I wanted, but made sure to go back and study all the past designs that existed, and took those silhouettes and parts, then integrated my style into them to create an 'Acky version Optimus Prime' that would make fans happy. I drew him freehand rather than using set artistic rules, which allowed me to express Optimus Prime as a living creature rather than a machine. By the way, the pose he's in was inspired by kabuki theater where his front hands are open."

The Beast Wars Megatron T-shirt is drawn by sumi-e (Japanese ink painting) artist Hidekichi Shigemoto, who commented: "The question for me was, 'How can I use shadows often in Sumi-e drawings to make something inorganic (a machine) feel organic?' I tried to capture the essence of 'Transformers' of vehicles/objects that turn into humanoid robots, but when people look at them, these robots have a 'soul' to them."

The Bumblebee T-shirt is drawn by Crimson_15, who commented: "Firstly, I made sure not to stray from Bumblebee's characterization and his yellow color. My theme this time around was 'Japanese,' so I thought about taking a robot, and placing him in Japanese samurai armor. Then there's the female character in my drawing. Bumblebee's character has always been that he's able to make human friends easily. I thought the female character I drew could be his human partner like in the shows and movies. For the drawing's aesthetic, I used water color, which is what I often use during my live-painting events. Bumblebee's mechanical yellow and the natural pink of cherry blossoms mixed very well, and ended up transforming into a very Japanese feel."

The initiative is in collaboration with Tokyo Direct, and each shirt is available for purchase via the online shop for US$24.99.

