9 R.I.P. Visual Novel Launches in English on October 15

Limited Edition includes artbook, audio drama, other physical merchandise

Idea Factory International announced on Monday that the supernatural visual novel 9 R.I.P.'s English release will launch for Nintendo Switch on October 15.

The English version will launch physically and digitally for Nintendo Switch.

The Limited Edition includes:

Hardcover art book with short stories and walkthrough

Audio drama set

Magatama necklace

Yukimaro's fan

Reversible cover sleeve

Collector's box

Exclusive trading card

Customers who purchase the game from the IFI Online Stores will receive an exclusive trading card.

Image courtesy of Idea Factory International

In this town, there is a long-standing rumor about people being spirited away... They also say that people with lots of anxiety or those who are struggling are more likely to get spirited away. You think you'll be okay...? In the beginning of autumn, during her second year of high school, that's what Misa Isshiki, was told by her best friend, causing her heart to skip a beat. I'll be fine, I don't really believe in any of that stuff anyway. That's right... She doesn't believe in that kind of thing... It's just... Her life had been filled with so much stress, all related to what her future would hold... That's when an eerie voice reached out to her... Why don't we take a look and see what you should do with your life! Let's put you on the right path... And that's when all the strange things around Misa began to happen...

The company describes the story of the game:

Otomate released the game for Switch in Japan in June 2023.

The voice cast includes Toshiki Masuda , Shunichi Toki , Ryōta Suzuki , Tetsuya Kakihara , Nobuhiko Okamoto , Shinnosuke Tachibana , KENN , and Yōhei Azakami . The official website lists the full cast.

Cupid Parasite artist Yuuya returns for this game to provide illustrations and character designs.