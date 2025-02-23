9 R.I.P. Visual Novel Game Gets Sequel

Otomate announced during the " Dessert de Otomate 2025" fan event on Sunday that the supernatural visual novel 9 R.I.P. will get a sequel for the Nintendo Switch in 2025.

The returning voice cast includes Toshiki Masuda , Ryōta Suzuki , Tetsuya Kakihara , Nobuhiko Okamoto , Shinnosuke Tachibana , KENN , and Yōhei Azakami .

Tonari no Sakata performs the opening theme "LOVExMAGiC."

Amon is directing the game. Cupid Parasite artist Yuuya returns for this game to provide illustrations and character designs.

The event also released trailers for several games including Mono no Kechigiri , Toki no Kizuna for Nintendo Switch, Matsurika no Kei -kEi- Tenmei Kashokuden , and Crazy Chain -Erupisu no Kusari- .

Otomate released the original 9 R.I.P. game for Switch in Japan in June 2023. Idea Factory released the game in English on October 15.

The company describes the story of the original game:

In this town, there is a long-standing rumor about people being spirited away... They also say that people with lots of anxiety or those who are struggling are more likely to get spirited away. You think you'll be okay...? In the beginning of autumn, during her second year of high school, that's what Misa Isshiki, was told by her best friend, causing her heart to skip a beat. I'll be fine, I don't really believe in any of that stuff anyway. That's right... She doesn't believe in that kind of thing... It's just... Her life had been filled with so much stress, all related to what her future would hold... That's when an eerie voice reached out to her... Why don't we take a look and see what you should do with your life! Let's put you on the right path... And that's when all the strange things around Misa began to happen...