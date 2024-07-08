'Tsuma, Shōgakusei ni Naru.'s' Yayū Murata Launches New Manga

Unjō ni Utaite, Kimi wo Matsu manga launches on July 12

The July 19 issue of Houbunsha 's Weekly Manga Times magazine revealed last Friday that Tsuma, Shōgakusei ni Naru. creator Yayū Murata will launch a new series Unjō ni Utaite, Kimi wo Matsu (Singing Above the Clouds, I Wait for You) in the magazine's next issue on July 12.

Image via Weekly Manga Times © Houbunsha

The story revolves around the sudden disappearance of a masked artist with an excellent voice, who turns out to be a high school girl.

Weekly Manga Times published a spinoff of Murata's Tsuma, Shōgakusei ni Naru. (If my wife [became] an elementary school student.) manga in March.

The series is inspiring an anime, which will debut in October. Murata published a one-shot version of the manga in Weekly Manga Times in April 2018, before beginning serialization of it in July that same year. The manga ended in December 2022, and Hobunsha published the manga's 14th and final compiled book volume in March 2023.

The manga already inspired a live-action series that aired from January to March 2022.

