The Food Diary of Miss Maid TV Anime Reveals April 2026 Debut

Happinet revealed on Thursday that the television anime of Susumu Maeya 's The Food Diary of Miss Maid manga will debut in April 2026. Happinet also revealed a "winter vacation" visual, featuring Suzume eating a "Chun-man" bun featuring the Chun mascot character.

Image courtesy of Happinet ©前屋進・講談社／食べるだけを見てるだけの製作委員会

The anime will star:

Kana Ichinose as Suzume Tachibana

as Suzume Tachibana Chihiro Sunou as Ricotta Fresca

as Ricotta Fresca Maki Kawase as Nana Komatsu

Ryousuke Senbo ( Yōkai Watch , Scraggy and Mimikyu ) is directing the series at EMT Squared and Magic Bus . Natsuko Takahashi ( Anne Shirley , Love and Lies , Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan ) and Saeka Fujimoto ( Alice or Alice , The Highschool Life of a Fudanshi ) are overseeing the series scripts, Chiaki Abe is designing the characters, and Katsutoshi Kitagawa ( Buddy Daddies , Chobits ) from ROUND TABLE is composing the music at Lantis . Hiroto Morishita ( 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life , Wistoria: Wand and Sword ) is the sound director at Dax Production .

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the series in English digitally and describes the story:

What's a maid to do when she finds herself suddenly stuck in Japan for a year? Eat, of course! Follow maid-in-training Suzume Tachibana as she tries all sorts of Japanese food, from sweets like taiyaki and melon bread to savory snacks like takoyaki and onigiri! Be warned, though—while Suzume sates her appetite through delicious treat after delicious treat, she might just end up whetting yours!

Maeya debuted the The Food Diary of Miss Maid ( Maid-san wa Taberu Dake ) manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in December 2019, and the digital serialization is ongoing. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in March 2022. Kodansha USA released the fourth volume digitally in February 2023.

