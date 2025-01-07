Hello Kitty Island Adventure Game Launches on Switch, PC on January 30

Original game released on Apple Arcade in July 2023

Developer Sunblink revealed in a new trailer on Tuesday that its Hello Kitty Island Adventure game will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on January 30.

Sanrio describes the game:

Embark on a cozy adventure with Hello Kitty and Friends to explore and restore a mysterious island. Get to know supercute and friendly faces like Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and Cinnamoroll as you learn what they love, adventure alongside them, and eventually become best friends. Cook delicious dishes, solve ancient puzzles, and decorate cabins to bring along new visitors and create your ultimate island paradise.

The game debuted on Apple Arcade for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV , and Mac in July 2023.