Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers Anime's 2nd Part Airs in July

More cast, video, illustration unveiled

The official website for Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers , the new sequel anime of the Yoroiden Samurai Troopers series, announced on Wednesday that the anime's second cours (quarter of a year) will begin airing in July. The first cours ended on Tuesday. The website also revealed a teaser promotional video, illustration, and more cast:

Character designer Yūhei Murota drew the commemorative illustration:

Image via Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers anime's website © SUNRISE

The newly announced cast includes:

Hirofumi Nojima as Toma Hashiba

Image via Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers anime's website © SUNRISE

Ryōtarō Okiayu as Seiji Date

Image via Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers anime's website © SUNRISE

Nozomu Sasaki as Shin Mouri

Image via Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers anime's website © SUNRISE

Tomohiro Nishimura as Shu Layfang

Image via Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers anime's website © SUNRISE

The website also unveiled the Inferno Armor:

Image via Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers anime's website © SUNRISE

The anime premiered on January 6 on thechannel, and it streamed on, and. The anime also ran onandis streaming the anime.

The anime stars:

The additional cast includes:

Yōichi Fujita ( Gintama , Mr. Osomatsu ) is directing the new anime at Sunrise. Shōgo Mutō ( Crows Zero ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Hajime Yatate , the collective penname for the creative staff at Sunrise, is credited with the original story. The character designers include Yūhei Murota ( Love Live! ) for main characters, Tsukasa Kotoboki ( MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM THE ORIGIN MSD Cucuruz Doan's Island ) for villains, Hideo Okamoto ( Yoroiden Samurai Troopers ) for the original Yoroi Gear designs, and Takuya Suzuki ( Brave King GaoGaiGar Final Grand Glorious Gathering ) for the Yoroi Gear designs in animation. Shūji Katayama (Overlord) is composing the music.

The additional staff members are:

Rock band blank paper perform the anime's opening theme song "YOAKE" (Dawn), and boy group ONE OR EIGHT perform the first ending theme song "POWER."

The new anime takes place in present-day Shinjuku and tells the story of five boys who don Yoroi Gear samurai armor to fight the demon emperor Arago.

Sunrise created the Yoroiden Samurai Troopers ( Legendary Armor Samurai Troopers ) action television anime in 1988-1989, and Cartoon Network ran it as Ronin Warriors in the United States. Bandai Entertainment previously released the series on DVD, and Discotek Media released the full series on DVD with English subtitles in 2015. Discotek also released the Samurai Troopers OVA series with both English and Japanese audio. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.