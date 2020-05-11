Manga Planet Licenses 11 New Cat Manga

Manga Planet announced on Sunday that it has licensed 11 new titles from Home-sha Inc.'s Neko Neko Yokochou manga portal site. The following titles will release on the Manga Planet website in June:

Title: Nekobitashi: The Daily Life of Chie and Her Cats

Author: Chie Shinkyū

Debut Date: June 1

Synopsis: After mourning the loss of her beloved feline companion Suu, manga artist and cat mom Chie Shinkyū decides to turn over a new leaf and find herself a new baby to love! Following a tip from her brother-in-law, Chie picks up the stray she calls "Sen" and takes him home with her. Surely nothing's going to go wrong... right?



Title: Baby Zoccha

Author: Yumi Ikefuji

Debut Date: June 2

Synopsis: Before a cat becomes a cat, it's a kitten. From the moment Milly gives birth to her first litter, both she and her children have much to learn about the wide world they live in. Follow Milly and her fluffy, clumsy kittens as they grow through laughter and tears! A spin-off story to the popular series "Zoccha no Nichijou.”



Title: Nuku-Nuku Final -I Love My Cat-

Author: Naomi Akimoto

Debut Date: June 3

Synopsis: A warm and fluffy slice-of-life comedy depicting Yamada and his beloved pet cat Shima's preciously ordinary daily lives.



Title: My First Cat

Author: Shihoko Shimura

Debut Date: June 4

Synopsis: Office worker Eiko has been doing just fine - she works an ordinary job, lives an ordinary life, but a chance encounter threw her all the way out of her comfort zone and led to her adopting a cat. Will she ever get used to having strong feelings and making her own decisions for the first time in her life? A story of a typical woman and a typical cat who find a new home in each other.



Title: Ryo Ikuemi 's There is a Limit to Cuteness

Author: Ryo Ikuemi

Debut Date: June 5

Synopsis: Not all cats are the same, but they're all lovable and cute in their own ways. In this autobiographical series, Ikuemi-sensei takes us through the Ikuemi family's long history of cat parenting, starting all the way back from their cat "king," the majestic Kiyo.



Title: Cat Melting Pot

Author: Sakura Iwamichi

Debut Date: June 6

Synopsis: The Iwamichi house has a large, rambunctious family - mother and daughter, ten cats, and one dog. Can this little family keep up with the mess that is sure to follow these many pets with their distinct personalities?



Title: Keeping a Cat at the Age of Thirty

Author: Rie Yamamoto

Debut Date: June 7

Synopsis: People always say they wish their pets could speak, but do they really mean it? When a woman in her late thirties gets dumped by her boyfriend of eight years, she adopts a cat on a whim, but she definitely wasn't expecting the cat to call her out on her life choices!



The following manga titles are also new licenses from the Neko Neko Yokochou manga portal site that have tentative digital release dates between August and September:

Title: Patisserie Langue de Chat

Author: Chai

Debut Date: August 2020

Synopsis: In a town where only cats live, there is a patisserie named "Langue de Chat." Surrounded by his very dependable manager and powerful seniors, a tiny part-time worker tries to find his role within the shop, while going through his personal growth along the way.



Title: Manga Neko Neko Yokochou Tokyo Kanban Neko

Author: ms-work ( Nekomaki )

Debut Date: September 2020

Synopsis: Within the back alleys fusing retro and modern aesthetics, the cat in charge of the Tourist Information Center guides feline tourists to the actual shops best known for their respective cats.



Title: Inemuri Nagaya no Nekokashi Kuro

Author: Ranma Kusumi

Debut Date: September 2020

Synopsis: Quietly nestled within the hustle and bustle of the capital Edo is an infamous "cat rental house." Some cats get rented out; some cats get bought... everyone knows that as long as their problems are related to cats, there's no better place to go. Adding to the mysteriousness is its beautiful owner Kuro, whose age and gender are both well-hidden secrets. Day after day, troubled customers come a-knocking...



Title: Boku to Kyouju no Nijuunen

Author: Sugisaku

Debut Date: September 2020

Synopsis: A heart-warming story about a cat and its human. Born during the same year, the cat "Kyouju" had been by its owner's side for 20 years. Always together through dark times and first loves, the time they've spent is an irreplaceable treasure. Spanning from their youth to their last farewell, this is a story showing how the most ordinary days are the most important, beloved times.



The first chapters of these manga titles will be available for free on the Manga Planet website on their date of release while the rest will be available on subscription.

Source: Press release