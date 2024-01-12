Crunchyroll to Stream Brave Bang Bravern!, Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ Anime

Brave Bang Bravern! premieres on service with 2 episodes on January 18

Brave Bang Bravern!

announced on Friday that it will stream theandanime for the winter 2024 season.

Crunchyroll will stream the first two episodes of Cygames , Cygames Pictures , and Masami Obari 's Bang Brave Bang Bravern ( Yūki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern ) original television anime on January 18 at 12:30 p.m. EST.

The anime debuted on Thursday.

The anime centers on Lewis Smith and Isami Ao. Lewis is a pilot for the U.S. armed forces who pilots the armored humanoid weapon Titanostride. In the midst of battle, he meets Isami Ao, the ace pilot for Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force.

Obari ( Gravion , Gravion Zwei , Angel Blade , Battle Arena Toshinden ) is directing the original robot series at anime studio Cygames Pictures ( Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 , Princess Connect! Re:Dive ). Keigo Koyanagi ( The Rising of The Shield Hero ) is handling the series composition. Kouichi Motomura ( Yotsunoha ) is designing the characters based on original designs by Kamokamen ( Wasureenu Majo no Monogatari ). MORUGA and Mizuki Sakura are mechanical designers. Kenji Teraoka is the production designer.

Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ

Crunchyroll

, the next season of the's anime, will premiere onon Friday at 6:40 p.m. EST.

The anime will premiere on Saturday on the TV Aichi , TV Tokyo , and four other channels at 8:00 a.m. JST. The anime will air on BS NTV on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. JST. The anime will also stream on Amazon Prime Video , d Anime Store , and Niconico streaming services, and on the Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime's first two seasons launched the D Series in April 2021. The Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime's first season is considered the third overall season of the D Series, while its second season and third seasons are the D Series' fourth and fifth seasons, respectively. The series' sixth season is Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ . The seventh season is slated for a mid-2024 premiere. The eighth season will debut around early 2025, and the ninth season will start around the middle of 2025.

Bushiroad previously announced that it is planning the 10th season and beyond for the anime's current "D series."

Bushiroad originally announced that it would produce up to nine seasons for the current "D Series" of the Cardfight!! Vanguard anime. The D Series, which refers to both the latest product line for the card game and the anime series, was slated to continue until December 2025.

The third season of Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress premiered on July 8.

