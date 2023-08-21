News
Bang Brave Bang Bravern Original TV Anime Reveals 2nd Mechanical Designer
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Anime's 2nd "Designer Introduction" video reveals mecha, powered suit designs by Mizuki Sakura
Cygames and Cygames Pictures started streaming the second "Designer Introduction" video for their and Masami Obari's Yūki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern (Bang Brave Bang Bravern) original television anime project on Monday. The video reveals mecha and powered suit designs by the anime's second mechanical designer Mizuki Sakura:
Obari (Gravion, Gravion Zwei, Angel Blade, Battle Arena Toshinden) is directing the original robot series at anime studio Cygames Pictures (Blade Runner: Black Out 2022, Princess Connect! Re:Dive).
Sakura works as drawing support and mechanical designer for Yasuo Ohtagaki's Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga. Sakura also drew several manga series such as King of Saurus, Magical Blue, and Spiral.
MORUGA is also serving as a mechanical designer.
Sources: Cygames Anime's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie