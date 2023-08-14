News
Bang Brave Bang Bravern Original TV Anime's Video Reveals Mechanical Designer
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kotobukiya's Hexa Gear plastic model kit designer MORUGA to design original anime's robots
Cygames and Cygames Pictures started streaming the first "Designer Introduction" video for their and Masami Obari's Yūki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern (Bang Brave Bang Bravern) original television anime project on Monday. The video reveals illustrator MORUGA as the anime's mechanical designer. The video also shows the design of the robots that were featured in the anime's teaser visual, and their cockpit designs:
Obari (Gravion, Gravion Zwei, Angel Blade, Battle Arena Toshinden) is directing the original robot series at anime studio Cygames Pictures (Blade Runner: Black Out 2022, Princess Connect! Re:Dive).
MORUGA is the designer of Kotobukiya's Hexa Gear plastic model kit.
Sources: Cygames Anime's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie