Nickelodeon, Hasbro's Entertainment One Produce New Animated Transformers Series

Nickelodeon and Hasbro 's Entertainment One announced on Thursday that they are producing a new animated Transformers action-comedy series. The series will have 26 episodes. and it will premiere on Nickelodeon in the United States first before airing in other countries.

The animated series will follow a new species of Transformers who are trying to find their place and purpose among the Autobots, Decepticons, and the human family that adopts them. Claudia Spinelli, who is overseeing Nickelodeon 's creative team, stated that the show will feature "both original characters and fan-favorites."

Ant Ward ( Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ) and Nicole Dubuc ( Transformers : Rescue Bots ), are the show's executive producers, along with co-executive producer and developer Dale Malinowski ( Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ). Nickelodeon 's Conrad Montgomery and Entertainment One's Mikiel Houser are overseeing the show's production.

The Transformers also has a CG series titled Transformers : War for Cybertron (pictured right) that serves as a tie-in to Hasbro 's multi-year toy line of the same name. The Siege subline launched in 2018, followed by last year's Earthrise and this year's Kingdom. Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise , the series' second season debuted on Netflix on December 30.

Source: IGN (Adele Ankers)