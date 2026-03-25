Silent Hill f Game Gets Manga Adaptation

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Silent Hill f, the recent spinoff game in the franchise , announced on Wednesday that the game will receive a manga adaptation to celebrate its half-year anniversary. The game's story writer Ryukishi07 is writing an exclusive new ending for the manga, and Ame Gokin is drawing the manga. The manga will serialize on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up manga website.

Image via Silent Hill franchise's Japanese X/Twitter account ©Ame Gokin ©Konami Digital Entertainment

Konami describes the game:

In 1960s Japan, Shimizu Hinako's secluded town of Ebisugaoka is consumed by a sudden fog, transforming her home into a haunting nightmare. As the town falls silent and the fog thickens, Hinako must navigate the twisted paths of Ebisugaoka, solving complex puzzles and confronting grotesque monsters to survive. Immerse yourself into Hinako's world imagined by renowned author Ryukishi07 , with entrancing music, including pieces by Akira Yamaoka , and beautiful visuals in a gripping tale of doubt, regret, and inescapable choices. Will Hinako embrace the beauty hidden within terror, or succumb to the madness that lies ahead? Discover a new chapter in the Silent Hill series, blending psychological horror with a haunting Japanese setting.

Ryukishi07 ( Higurashi: When They Cry ) wrote the story, and kera designed the creatures and characters. Motoi Okamoto produced the game, and Neobards Entertainment ( Resident Evil Re:Verse ) developed the game.

The game launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on September 25. The game had exceeded 1 million units in cumulative worldwide shipments, as of September 26. The cumulative total includes physical copies and digital downloads of the game.

The game's staff announced in October that the releases of its standard Silent Hill f: Original Soundtrack and the Silent Hill f: Original Soundtrack Konami Style Limited Analog Record Set , both of which were slated for December 17 had been canceled due to "various circumstances."