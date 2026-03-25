Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa Manga Goes on Hiatus

spinoff, which inspired 2022 TV anime, does not specify return date

Image via Amazon © Gōshō Aoyama, Mayuko Kanba, Shogakukan

The May issue of Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday S magazine announced on Wednesday that Mayuko Kanba 's Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa ( Meitantei Conan: Hannin no Hanzawa-san ) spinoff manga will go on hiatus in the next issue on April 24. The magazine asked readers to look forward to the manga's return, but did not specify when that might be.

The gag manga stars the black-silhouetted "criminal" that appears in Detective Conan chapters to represent the mystery culprits.

The manga debuted in Shōnen Sunday S in May 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in Japan in October 2024.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in October 2022.

The television anime debuted on Netflix outside Japan in February 2023.

Gōshō Aoyama 's Detective Conan manga also inspired a separate anime adaptation of a spinoff manga, Takahiro Arai 's Detective Conan: Zero no Tea Time ( Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time ). The anime premiered in April 2022, and ended with its sixth episode in May 2022. Netflix released the anime worldwide outside of Japan in July 2022.