Netflix Streams Detective Conan Spinoff Anime Zero's Tea Time Outside of Japan in July

Netflix announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the anime adaptation of Takahiro Arai 's Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time ( Detective Conan: Zero no Tea Time ) manga worldwide outside of Japan in July. The company streamed an English-subtitled version of the anime's latest trailer:

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX at April 4 at 1:20 a.m. JST (effectively, April 5). The series will then air on Yomiuri TV and BS Nippon Television . The anime will also begin streaming on Netflix in Japan on April 5.

The cast, which features returning members from the main Detective Conan anime, includes:

Toru Furuya will reprise his role as Rei Furuya (Tōru Amuro) from the main Detective Conan series.

Tomochi Kosaka ( ReLIFE , animator for Detective Conan ) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment . Yoshiko Nakamura ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is in charge of series composition and screenplay. Kyōko Yoshimi ( Detective Conan television anime and movies) is designing the characters. Yoshimi and Chie Saito ( Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls ) are animation directors. Hiroshi Katō ( Neon Genesis Evangelion ) and Izumi Hoki ( Space Brothers ) are art directors.

Ritsuko Utagawa ( Gintama ) is handling the color design. Aya Oshimi ( Detective Conan ) and Hitoshi Nishiyama ( Lupin III ) are in charge of photography. Ikuyo Fujita ( Detective Conan movies) and Shiori Kurata ( Soreike! Anpanman movies) are editing the film. Yasuyuki Urakami ( Baki ) and Keiko Urakami ( Detective Conan ) are the sound directors. Kaori Yamada ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is in charge of sound effects. TOMISIRO ( Macross Delta ) is composing the music at AUDIO PLANNING U .

RAKURA will perform the opening theme song "Shooting Star," and Rainy. will perform the ending theme song "Find the truth." This will mark Rainy. 's singing debut.

Netflix will stream the adaptation worldwide. Netflix will also stream the anime adaptation of Mayuko Kanba 's Detective Conan: Hannin no Hanzawa-san ( Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa ) manga, another Detective Conan spinoff, worldwide.

Arai launched the ongoing Detective Conan: Zero no Tea Time manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2018. The manga began serializing chapters only when the main Detective Conan manga took hiatuses (Aoyama has frequently put the manga on hiatus for research since July 2018). The manga's fifth volume shipped on October 18.

The spinoff manga centers on the daily life of the "threefaced" operative, known as Rei Furuya to the National Police Agency, Tōru Amuro as a private detective and Café Poirot waiter, and Bourbon as a member of the Black Organization.