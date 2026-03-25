Firefly Wedding Anime's Teaser Unveils Main Cast, More Staff

The official website for the television anime of Oreko Tachibana 's Firefly Wedding manga unveiled the anime's teaser promotional video, second teaser visual, main cast members, and additional staff members on Wednesday.





The anime will star:

Lynn as Satoko Kirigaya

Kōki Uchiyama as Shinpei Gotō

Yūko Kakihara (2022-2024 Urusei Yatsura series, IRODUKU: The World in Colors , Blue Box ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts, and NOGRID is composing the music.

Image via Firefly Wedding anime's website ©橘オレコ／小学館／アニメ「ホタルの嫁入り」製作委員会

Viz publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

On the surface, Satoko has it all—she's beautiful, the daughter of a nobleman, and at a prime age for marriage. Unfortunately, she is also quite ill and only has a short time left to live. Before she can secure a marriage that will redeem her worth in her family's eyes, she finds herself the target of the mysterious assassin Shinpei, and her plans are put in jeopardy. In order to save herself, she makes a desperate proposal—of marriage! When it comes to love, however, Shinpei takes “until death do we part” seriously.

As previously announced, Takahiro Kamei (2022-2024's Urusei Yatsura ) is directing the anime at david production , and Yukiko Aikei ( Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere , Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop , Your Lie in April ) is designing the characters.

The anime will premiere on Fuji TV in October.

Tachibana launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in January 2023, and Shogakukan published the 11th volume on February 19.