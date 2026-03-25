Ken Matsudaira's 'Matsuken Samba' Songs Get Short Net Anime

A YouTube channel opened on Wednesday to announce the short anime project Matsuken Anime , based on Japanese actor and singer Ken Matsudaira 's 'Matsuken Samba" songs. The anime project is scheduled to launch on YouTube this summer. The anime's promotional video will debut at the Tatsunoko Production booth at the AnimeJapan event in Tokyo, that will open on Saturday.

The Matsuken Anime project reconstructs Matsudaira's public image (in his iconic golden kimono) as a modern character IP, with plans centering on short animation. The project aims to present bright and positive entertainment with stories depicting good winning over evil, themed around the frustration that people living in modern society feel in their daily lives.

The Matsuken Anime production committee includes the production company Hakuhodo Products , Saniki Promotion, Kayac Akiba Studio , the animation studio Tatsunoko Production , Tohan, and Hakuhodo Casting & Entertainment .

"Matsuken Samba" is a series of songs sung by Matsudaira. "Matsuken Samba I," the first song in the series, was created in 1992. "Matsuken Samba II" is the second song in the series, but it is now the mostly widely recognized one and has become Matsudaira's signature song. It was created in 1994 and was always sung at the end of the stage version of the Abarenbo Shogun television series.

Sources: PR Times, Comic Natalie