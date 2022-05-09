Detective Conan Spinoff Anime Zero's Tea Time Ends in 6th Episode

The staff for the anime adaptation of Takahiro Arai 's Detective Conan: Zero no Tea Time ( Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time ) manga, a spinoff of Gosho Aoyama 's Detective Conan manga, confirmed on Monday that the show's sixth episode will be the final episode.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX on April 5 at 1:20 a.m. JST. The series also airs on Yomiuri TV and BS Nippon Television . The anime also began streaming on Netflix in Japan on April 5. Netflix will release the anime worldwide outside of Japan in July.

Toru Furuya reprises his role as Rei Furuya (Tōru Amuro) from the main Detective Conan series.

Tomochi Kosaka ( ReLIFE , animator for Detective Conan ) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment . Yoshiko Nakamura ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is in charge of series composition and screenplay. Kyōko Yoshimi ( Detective Conan television anime and movies) is designing the characters. TOMISIRO ( Macross Delta ) is composing the music at AUDIO PLANNING U . RAKURA is performing the opening theme song "Shooting Star," and Rainy. is performing the ending theme song "Find the truth."

Netflix will also stream the anime adaptation of Mayuko Kanba 's Detective Conan: Hannin no Hanzawa-san ( Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa ) manga, another Detective Conan spinoff, worldwide.

Arai launched the ongoing Detective Conan: Zero no Tea Time manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2018. The manga began serializing chapters only when the main Detective Conan manga took hiatuses (Aoyama has frequently put the manga on hiatus for research since July 2018). The spinoff manga centers on the daily life of the "threefaced" operative, known as Rei Furuya to the National Police Agency, Tōru Amuro as a private detective and Café Poirot waiter, and Bourbon as a member of the Black Organization.