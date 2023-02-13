'Frieren: Beyond Journey's End' Makes ALA's Graphic Novels for Adults 2022 Top 10 List

© Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe, Shogakukan

Sōsō no Frieren

The American Library Association's Graphic Novels & Comics Round Table (GNCRT) announced on Friday its 2022 Best Graphic Novels for Adults Reading List, and the top ten list includesand's) manga.

GNCRT's full list also includes Junji Ito 's Black Paradox manga, Yamada Murasaki's Talk to My Back manga, and Daisuke Igarashi 's Witches : The Complete Collection under its "Fiction" category. Taki Soma's Sleeping While Standing made the full list under the "Non-Fiction" category.

Yamada and Abe launched Frieren: Beyond Journey's End in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2020. The ninth volume shipped in September 2022. The manga went on hiatus from January 1. Viz Media has licensed the manga and published its seventh volume on January 17.

The manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere this year.

GNCRT's 2021 Best Graphic Novels for Adults Reading List included Kabi Nagata 's My Alcoholic Escape from Reality ( Genjitsu Tōhi Shitetara Boroboro ni Natta Hanashi ) manga in the top 10. Shigeru Mizuki 's Tono Monogatari and Junji Ito 's Remina manga were also included in the full list in the same year. GNCRT's 2021 Best Graphic Novels for Children Reading List included Kanata Konami 's Sue and Tai-chan manga.

Source: GNCRT, ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)