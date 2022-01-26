ALA's Graphic Novels for Adults 2021 Top 10 List Includes My Alcoholic Escape from Reality Manga

The American Library Association's Graphic Novels & Comics Round Table (GNCRT) announced on Monday its 2021 Best Graphic Novels for Adults Reading List, and the top ten list includes Kabi Nagata 's My Alcoholic Escape from Reality ( Genjitsu Tōhi Shitetara Boroboro ni Natta Hanashi ) manga. Shigeru Mizuki 's Tono Monogatari and Junji Ito 's Remina manga were also included in GNCRT's full list.

The GNCRT also revealed the 2021 Best Graphic Novels for Children Reading List, and the full list includes Kanata Konami 's Sue and Tai-chan manga.

Seven Seas licensed and released My Alcoholic Escape from Reality , and it describes the manga:

Nagata Kabi's downward spiral is getting out of control, and she can't stop drinking to soothe the ache of reality. After suffering from unbearable stomach pains, she goes to the hospital, where she is diagnosed with pancreatitis—and is immediately hospitalized. A new chapter unfolds in Nagata Kabi's life, as she struggles to find her way back to reality and manga creation in the wake of her breakdown.

East Press published the autobiographical manga in Japan in November 2019.

Seven Seas Entertainment released Nagata's My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness manga in June 2017. The release has ranked on Amazon 's list of Best Graphic Novels for 2017 and BookScan's monthly list of top selling comics. The company then released her My Solo Exchange Diary manga in June 2018.

Sources: GNCRT, ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)