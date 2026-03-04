Tamon's B-Side Manga Gets Stage Play With Series' Boy Band F/ACE

F/ACE visuals, music video unveiled for play opening in Tokyo this September

An official website opened on Thursday to announce that Yuki Shiwasu 's Tamon’s B-Side ( Tamon-kun Ima Docchi!? ) manga is getting a stage play this September at the Tennozu Galaxy Theater in Tokyo. The website revealed the cast members for the in-universe boy band F/ACE, all chosen through auditions. The staff also unveiled visuals and a music video for the song "Bloom" featuring F/ACE. F/ACE will have a live event on April 18.

The members of F/ACE are (pictured above from left to right):

Kōhei Kamiyama as Keito Tachibana

Haruki Mochida as Ōri Sakaguchi

Kanata Narabayashi as Tamon Fukuhara

Yuri Takahashi as Natsuki Ishibashi

Sora Yamato as Rintarō Kai

Yū Fukuzawa is directing the play. Keita Kawajiri is writing the script. Yoshihiko Aramaki is producing.

Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

High schooler Utage Kinoshita works part-time as a housekeeper so she can afford her fangirl obsession with Tamon Fukuhara, her favorite member of boy band F/ACE. When work serendipitously sends her to the home of her idol, she discovers that the real Tamon couldn't be more different from his wild and sexy onstage persona! Tamon is an insecure mess in real life, and what's worse, he's threatening to quit! Utage refuses to let anyone stand in Tamon's way—least of all himself. What's a fangirl to do but roll up her sleeves and support her favorite singer with everything she's got?

Shiwasu ( Takane & Hana ) debuted the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in October 2021. The series is based on Shiwasu's earlier one-shot manga of the same name.

The manga is inspiring an anime that premiered on January 1. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

The manga was nominated for Best Shōjo Manga in Kodansha 's 47th annual Manga Awards in 2023. The manga ranked at #9 on the top 20 on its list of manga for female readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.