Ratatan Game Launches for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC on July 16

Japanese developer Ratata Arts revealed in a new trailer on Wednesday, as part of Nintendo 's Indie World livestream, that its Ratatan "rhythm roguelike action game" will launch for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on July 16. The game is also preparing to leave early access for PC via Steam .

Early access for the game began on September 19.

The game was originally slated to launch in early access last July, but was delayed. The game also previously announced a Nintendo Switch release.

The Steam page describes the game:

Ratatan is a rhythm roguelike action game that combines rhythm games and side-scrolling action, with online co-op gameplay supporting up to 4 players. An intense battle unfolds with over 100 characters fighting in a massive melee. Let's defeat the enemies together!

The developers, who previously worked on Patapon, had confirmed to ANN they are developing the game and testing with Steam Deck in mind, and plan to make the game compatible with both Linux and Steam Deck.

The game won the "Vermillion Gate Award," BitSummit's top honor, at last year's event.