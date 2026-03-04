Red String Licenses The Elf Husband and Dwarf Wife, Funny Bone Manga

I'll See You at Ebisu Studios also gets release in March

Japan-based indie publisher Red String announced during the virtual boys-love convention CitrusCon last Saturday the following licenses. The company opened a blog, where it is selling its titles, including Aneido's 2025 Kickstarter titles in a "One and Done" set.

Image via Red String's X/Twitter account © Yoshika Komatsu

Title: The Elf Husband and Dwarf Wife

Author: Yoshika Komatsu

Release: March 22 on Omoi

Summary: "Who cares if our races and cultures are different. We got married anyway!"

Introducing a heartwarming story about the relationship between one talkative male elf, and one buff female dwarf! Written and illustrated by acclaimed Japanese children's author, Yoshika Komatsu, this manga first debuted on Jump Rookie and later, Jump+ Indies.



Image via Red String's X/Twitter account © Arakata

Title: Funny Bone

Author: Arakata

Release: March 22

Summary: Childhood friends turned manzai comedians from commercial BL artist Arakata. You will laugh, you will cry, you will question "why Japanese people, why?"



The company also revealed that it will release Nishu's I'll See You at Ebisu Studios on March 22 in partnership with Manga Mavericks Books , the new publishing division of the Manga Mavericks website and podcast. The manga was originally slated for release last October.

Source: Red String's X/Twitter account