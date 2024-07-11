Kadokawa Acquires Anime Studio Doga Kobo

Kadokawa announced on Thursday that it has acquired anime studio Doga Kobo and will make it a subsidiary of the conglomerate.

Image via PR Times © Kadokawa ©Doga Kobo inc

Doga Kobo was founded in July 1973, and the company has 62 employees as of June. The company produced the Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night anime to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The anime debuted on April 6.

Doga Kobo has animated such works as Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily , Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun , New Game! , Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru , Himouto! Umaruchan , Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic , Devils and Realist , How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? , Koihime Musō , Anima Yell! , Natsuyuki Rendezvous , Plastic Memories , and Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence , among others.

The studio's current anime include Oshi no Ko season 2, Chiikawa , and Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian .

Kadokawa 's anime studios now consist of the subsidiary studios Doga Kobo , ENGI , Studio KADAN , Raging Bull , and the newly formed Bellnox Films, as well as the affiliated company Kinema Citrus .

Kadokawa was hit by a cyber attack that included ransomware on June 8. The company is still investigating the attack and working to restore services. Its Dwango subsidiary's Niconico video services remain suspended.

Sources: PR Times, Kadokawa, Gamer





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.