Kadokawa Posts Statement After Suspected Cyber Attack

Kadokawa Corporation released a statement on its official X (formerly Twitter ) account on Sunday after several of the group's websites have become unavailable, in response to what the company suspects is a cyber attack.

Kadokawa stated that in the early hours of Saturday (June 8), an issue occurred that prevented access to multiple servers in the company. To protect the data, Kadokawa immediately shut down the servers affected by the incident. Kadokawa conducted an internal analysis and investigation on the same day, and determined that there is a high possibility that the company has been a victim of a cyber attack.

Kadokawa is currently working to protect and restore its system, and is still investigating the issue and looking into if any information from the websites was leaked. Kadokawa also confirmed that the Nico Nico services and ebten, the online shopping site of KADOKAWA Game Linkage , have been affected by the suspected cyber attack.

In a separate statement by Nico Nico 's management, the company confirmed that its Nico Nico Family services such as Nico Nico Douga , Nico Nico Live Broadcast, Nico Nico Channel, among others, are suspended. Login access to Nico Nico accounts on external services is also suspended. Nico Nico is also investigating the incident and taking preventive measures, but the company stated it cannot begin to restore services until it is confident it has completely eliminated the effects of the suspected cyber attack, and its safety has been confirmed. Nico Nico does not expect for its services to be restored this weekend, and will provide another update regarding the situation on Monday. Nico Nico also assured that no credit card information has been leaked, as it does not store credit card information on its servers.

In a post on ebten's official X/ Twitter account, the company also stated it does not store credit card information on its servers, and there are currently no confirmed cases of leaked credit card information.

Kadokawa meanwhile stated it will continue to investigate the incident with the cooperation of other experts and the police, and will take swift action accordingly. Kadokawa added it will also provide an update once it has identified an accurate scope of impact, and has gathered more information regarding the incident.

Sources: Kadokawa 's X/ Twitter account, PR Times, Oricon News, Nico Nico 's information website





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.