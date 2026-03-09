Renta! Announces Library Transfer Program for Manga Planet Subscribers

© Manga Planet

E-book serviceannounced on Monday that it has coordinated a special transfer program withto allow subscribers of its closing digital service to access their purchased manga by requesting a move to's platform.

Renta! details the transfer process as follows:

Subscribers should log in to Manga Planet before March 31 to ensure that their registered email address is correct. The library transfer is only possible via a unique link sent to subscribers' registered email. After Manga Planet closes on March 31, subscribers will no longer be able to access or change details of their account. By April 13, subscribers will receive an official email from Manga Planet that has the specific details and the link required to initiate the library transfer. Subscribers will have until July 31 to complete the transfer process using their registered email.

Renta! noted that only eligible purchased manga can be transferred to their platform, and titles read with a Manga Planet Pass will not be included. Renta! also noted that due to Manga Planet 's specific agreement with some publishers, some works might not be eligible for transfer. Details on eligible titles will be included in the company's email on April 13.

Manga Planet announced in October last year that it would close its digital service on March 31 due to "various circumstances like recent restrictions from payment processors and the changing online landscape." Manga Planet will shift focus to its print releases through its label and futekiya imprints.

The Manga Planet and futekiya manga subscription services combined their libraries into a single service under the Manga Planet brand in April 2023. The company planned to launch an Android and iOS application for the new combined service that same year.

Manga Planet launched in November 2019. The service costs US$6.99 per month and allows users unlimited access to English-translated manga. In addition to manga licensed from publishers, the service offers works licensed from independent artists. Manga Planet has worked with publishers like LEED Publishing Co., Ltd. , Bunkasha Publishing Co., Ltd. ; Kaiohsha Publishing Co., Ltd.; San-Ei Corporation Co., Ltd.; Tokuma Shoten Publishing Co., Ltd. ; Shodensha Publishing Co., Ltd.; Home-sha , Starts Publishing Corporation, K.K. HarperCollins Japan , and MugenUp Inc.

Manga Planet started as a joint project between Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. and Fantasista , Inc. in 2012. The companies' goal with Manga Planet is to "[bring] new manga to fans from all over the world and support artists and the industry."

Source: Press release