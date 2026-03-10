The Food Diary of Miss Maid TV Anime Reveals New Cast Member, April 1 Streaming Debut

Happinet revealed on Tuesday the key visual, new cast member, and the April 1 advance streaming premiere for the television anime of Susumu Maeya 's The Food Diary of Miss Maid manga. Snow Man idol group member Daisuke Sakuma joins the anime's cast as Chun, the sparrow mascot of the guidebook Chun Guide that Suzume owns. Chun explains and gives trivia about the food Suzume eats.

Image courtesy of Happinet ©前屋進・講談社／食べるだけを見てるだけの製作委員会

Daisuke Sakuma as Chun

Image courtesy of Happinet ©前屋進・講談社／食べるだけを見てるだけの製作委員会

The anime's first episode will stream in advance on April 1 at 12:00 a.m. JST on the d Anime Store , ABEMA , U-NEXT , and Anime Hōdai streaming services in Japan, before it debuts on television on April 5 on the Tokyo MX channel at 10:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EDT), and on BS Asahi at 11:00 p.m. JST. The anime will air on YTV on April 6, and on AT-X on April 7. Starting on the second episode, the anime will stream simultaneously with its television broadcast on April 5 at 10:00 p.m. JST.

Image courtesy of Happinet © 前屋進・講談社／食べるだけを見てるだけの製作委員会

The anime had an advance screening of its first three episodes on February 20 at the Animate Theater in Tokyo.

The anime stars:

Ryousuke Senbo ( Yōkai Watch , Scraggy and Mimikyu ) is directing the series at EMT Squared and Magic Bus . Natsuko Takahashi ( Anne Shirley , Love and Lies , Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan ) and Saeka Fujimoto ( Alice or Alice , The Highschool Life of a Fudanshi ) are overseeing the series scripts, Chiaki Abe is designing the characters, and Katsutoshi Kitagawa ( Buddy Daddies , Chobits ) from ROUND TABLE is composing the music at Lantis . Hiroto Morishita ( 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life , Wistoria: Wand and Sword ) is the sound director at Dax Production .

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the series in English digitally and describes the story:

What's a maid to do when she finds herself suddenly stuck in Japan for a year? Eat, of course! Follow maid-in-training Suzume Tachibana as she tries all sorts of Japanese food, from sweets like taiyaki and melon bread to savory snacks like takoyaki and onigiri! Be warned, though—while Suzume sates her appetite through delicious treat after delicious treat, she might just end up whetting yours!

Maeya debuted the The Food Diary of Miss Maid ( Maid-san wa Taberu Dake ) manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in December 2019, and the digital serialization is ongoing. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on November 12. Kodansha USA released the fourth volume digitally in February 2023.

Source: Press release