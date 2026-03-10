Yūsha no Rokkotsu TV Anime's New Video Unveils Ending Song, April 7 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Antai 's Megami "Isekai Tensei Nani ni Naritai Desu ka" Ore "Yūsha no Rokkotsu de" (Goddess: "What Do You Want to Turn Into When You're Reincarnated in Another World?" Me: "Into a Hero's Rib") light novel series unveiled the anime's full promotional video, key visual, ending song, and April 7 premiere. The video reveals and previews the ending theme song "Nan-nan Desu ka?" (Wh-what is it?) by vocalist lia's band shallm . The video also previews the opening theme song "Tensei Ganbō" by rock band Shukatsu Club .

The anime will debut on April 7 on NTV 's AnichU programming block at 25:59 JST, and will stream on d Anime Store and ABEMA streaming services in Japan at 26:30 JST (effectively April 8 at 1:59 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. JST, respectively). The anime will then air on BS NTV and AT-X on April 8.

The fantasy story is set in an alternate world where one can choose the form in which one is reincarnated — but choices like the "demon king" or the "hero with cheat skills in a harem" are so popular that one would have to wait in line for one to 50 thousand years. So, our protagonist chooses to be reincarnated over and over again into other bizarre forms, such as the rib of a hero with cheat skills in a harem story's happy ending, a hermit crab, or a vegetable.

The cast includes:

Kana Asumi , Yuka Iguchi , Marina Inoue , Yūji Ueda , Yūma Uchida , Megumi Ogata , Nobuhiko Okamoto , Tomoko Kaneda , Ayako Kawasumi , Ayana Taketatsu , Shigeru Chiba , Miina Tominaga , Kazuya Nakai , Yōko Hikasa , Nobuyuki Hiyama , Yoshikazu Hirano , Minori Fujidera , Maxwell Powers , Rica Matsumoto , Shinichirō Miki , Ayumu Murase , and more are also cast members in unspecified roles.

Yasufumi Soejima ( Ensemble Stars! ) is directing the anime at the studios Qzil.la and S.o.K . Kōpo and Kagiji Kumanomata ( Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle ) are credited for the image illustrations and original animation character designs, respectively. Zipper Sōjō is in charge of series scripts, and Miki Matsumoto ( Roll Over and Die , Uglymug, Epicfighter , Summer Time Rendering ) is designing the characters. Yūta Uraki , Kayo Konishi , Yukio Kondō , Nomi (VSQ sports), and Shunya Watanabe are composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

Antai launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō service in November 2017, and Takarajimasha began publishing it in print with illustrations by Mebaru ( The Water Magician ) in January 2021.

Sources: Yūsha no Rokkotsu anime's website, Comic Natalie